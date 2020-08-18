Aug. 15, 2020
Shirley Krueger, 98, of Shakopee, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee. A private family graveside funeral will be held. The Rev. Dave Trautmann officiating. Honorary casket bearers are Brent Krueger, Matthew Krueger, Michael Krueger, Zachary Wendt and Nathan Webb. Scripture is Psalm 139:1-10.
Shirley Ethel Moeck Krueger was born Jan. 27, 1922, in Redmond, Oregon, first child of John and Roxie (Morris) Moeck. Shirley loved school and attended her “beloved Kenwood School” in Bend, Oregon, for first through sixth grade. Her family moved to The Dalles, Oregon, for one year, then returned to Bend in 1934. Shirley learned the value of hard work helping in her dad’s store. Her enjoyment of music led Shirley to become an accomplished pianist and vocalist, passing rigorous exams along the way. Shirley graduated from Bend High School in 1940. Subsequently, she began her studies as a dietitian at Oregon State College in Corvallis.
Shirley met her future husband, Albert Krueger, in her church choir. Soon he was hired by Shirley’s father to work as a meat cutter in his business, the Columbia Meat Market. Both Shirley and Albert shared a love of music. With Albert’s WWII deployment uncertain, they were united in marriage March 21, 1942, in San Francisco, California, while Albert was on a brief leave from Camp Roberts. After their marriage, Shirley joined Albert near Camp Roberts in Paso Robles, California; Fort Leonard Wood near Lebanon, Missouri; and Fort Hood in Waco, Texas. While in California, Shirley worked as a telephone switchboard operator and clerk in a dress shop.
Shirley and Albert were devoted to each other for 63 years of marriage. Son Paul was born in 1945, while Albert was still in active duty. Following his discharge, they lived briefly in Bend before returning to Minnesota to pursue Al’s love of dairy farming. They eventually settled on a farm near State Highway 22, halfway between Hutchinson and Litchfield. During this time, their marriage was blessed with three more children: Mark, Julie and Janet. After raising their family, and more than 30 years of farming, Albert retired from milking, which freed them for more travel around the U.S. They enjoyed spiritual retreats at Trout Lake and took annual circuitous road trips to Oregon in order to visit Shirley’s family. The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail was one of Shirley’s favorites, as her family “went west” along that route.
In 1994 they sold the farm and moved to the Village Cooperative in Hutchinson, where they enjoyed residing for the next 11 years. In fall 2005, they moved to Shakopee to a supportive living environment closer to their children.
Shirley and Albert were gifted musicians, singing duets in the churches they attended, as well as weddings and funerals in the area. Shirley was also a choir member, Sunday school teacher, and participated in other needed roles in the church. In Hutchinson, they were faithful members of Northside Baptist and Franklin St. Baptist, which became Shalom Baptist Church. Sponsoring missions outreach was a priority for them also.
Exposing her children to various cultural and educational events was very important to Shirley. She would plan family excursions to the Swedish Institute, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and annually to Orchestra Hall to hear Handel’s "Messiah." There were weekly visits to the Hutchinson or Litchfield libraries to replenish books.
Shirley loved to read and had a fantastic memory for detail. She would learn about the wildflowers, trees and geology of areas she lived and traveled through. She was an excellent cook and a good seamstress. Shirley also had a penchant for remembering extended-family birthdays, and only in her late 90s did she begin to need a list for all the great-grandchildren. Nurturing grandchildren was a very large part of her life. She and Albert were there for events, babysitting and family support whenever needed. In her later years, Shirley happily shared many stories and celebrations with her great-grandchildren as well.
After Albert passed away in 2005, Shirley continued to live at the Gardens at St. Gertrude’s until 2019, when she needed more assistance and transitioned to long-term care at St. Gertrude’s. While at the Gardens, she constantly “read” an incredible variety of audio books provided by the State Services for the Blind.
Shirley is survived by her children, Paul Krueger and wife Becky, Mark Krueger and wife Sherrie, Julie Gerlitz and husband James, Janet Wendt and husband Richard; grandchildren, Shannon (Jeff) Streich, Kelly (Jeremy) Voelker, Brent (Kim) Krueger, Lindsey (Eric) Bergstrom, Matthew (Carolyn) Krueger, Amanda (Randy) Wanke, Michael (Erin) Krueger, Carolyn (Rick) Brown, Nathan Webb, Zachary (Jennifer) Wendt and Meghan Wendt; 25 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Molly Miller; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials are preferred to State Services for the Blind-Communication Center, 2200 University Ave. W., Ste. 240, St. Paul, MN 55114; or Minnesota Braille & Talking Book Library, 388 S.E. Sixth Ave., Faribault, MN 55021-6340.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.