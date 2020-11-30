Nov. 25, 2020
Shirley Mae Schloeder, 60, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were "Amazing Grace," "I Know That My Redeemer Lives," and "What A Friend We Have In Jesus." Casket bearers were Caleb McLain, Andrew McLain, Mitchell McLain, Jacob McLain, Daniel Cram and Michael Popp.
Shirley Mae Schloeder was born Sept. 25, 1960, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Robert and Janet (VonEschen) McLain. Shirley was baptized as an infant Oct. 30, 1960, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1979. Shirley furthered her education at St. Cloud State University.
On Oct. 3, 1981, Shirley was united in marriage to Timothy Schloeder at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one son, Nicholas. Shirley and Tim resided in Hutchinson and shared 39 years of marriage.
Shirley was most recently employed by Entegris and was a former employee at Hutchinson Technology Inc. and Hutchinson Public Schools. Shirley was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96.
Shirley enjoyed stamping and cardmaking, baking, canning and holiday get-togethers. She also enjoyed spending time at the camper and loved collecting snowmen. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and participating in anything her son, Nick, was involved in.
Blessed be her memory.
Shirley is survived by husband, Timothy "Tim" Schloeder of Hutchinson; son Nicholas Schloeder and his wife Lauren of Hutchinson; siblings, Bobby McLain and his special friend Lucia of Waubay, South Dakota, Alan McLain and his wife Bonnie of Hutchinson, Sharon Ebert and her husband Dick of Hutchinson, Pat McLain and his wife Shelly of Hutchinson, Louis McLain and his wife Traci of Hutchison; father-in-law Thomas Schloeder and his wife Darlene of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Mickey Hildebrand and her husband Hap of Springfield, Patty Cram and her husband Craig of Litchfield, and Tammy Behnke and her husband Dan of Litchfield; brother-in-law John Schloeder and his wife Danette of Anchorage, Alaska; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Janet McLain; and mother-in-law Laura Mae Schloeder.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.