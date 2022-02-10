Dec. 19, 2021
Shirley A. (Kuehl) Meline, 91, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away peacefully of natural causes Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Annapolis. Ashes will be interred at a later date at Lakewood Memorial Mausoleum in Minneapolis.
Shirley was born in Hutchinson and grew up on her family's farm. She graduated from high school in 1948 and from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1952. She married John Meline in 1955 and they moved to Owatonna shortly after, where they lived for 40+ years, raising their three children. After John retired from Federated Insurance, they eventually moved to Sun City West, Arizona and Shirley moved to Annapolis in 2017.
Shirley was an avid gardener and also enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, baking, volunteering, traveling (from camping to traveling all over the world), having coffee with her friends, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. While she lived in Owatonna, she was active with Hospital Auxiliary, Trinity Lutheran Church, Urban Homemakers Extension group, Red Cross Bloodmobile, American Cancer Society and AFS.
Shirley is survived by son David (Barbara) of California; daughter Mary (John Grund) of Maryland; and three grandchildren, Ben, Mike and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her husband John (1999); son Tom (1975); her parents, and two brothers.