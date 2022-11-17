Nov. 15, 2022
Shirley Stelten-Manning, 79, of Litchfield passed away at home Nov. 15. A Memorial service for Shirley will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church of Litchfield, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will follow the ceremony at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Shirley was the youngest of three children (Charles, Paul and Shirley) and was born in 1943 at Long Prairie Hospital. Among her fondest memories were those of living on Lake Osakis as a child before moving to Kingston with her family. Shirley graduated from Kimball High School where she met Jim Stelten whom she later married. The couple raised their five children (Jim, Kurt, Terri, Barb and Lisa) in Dassel while owning and operating the local meat market. While helping operate the meat market, Shirley also spent a lot of time at home raising their children. She and Jim eventually divorced and Shirley began an in-home daycare that she ran several years before earning her CMA certification; she then moved to Litchfield to pursue a career at Meeker Manor. During her time in Litchfield, Shirley met Jerome Manning; the two found comfort, love and enjoyment in each other’s company and eventually married in May of 2006. The couple has enjoyed many wonderful years building memories with each other and their families, and they especially enjoyed their winters vacationing in Utah and Arizona.
She is survived by loving husband, Jerome Manning; children, Jim (Nanette) Stelten, Kurt (Jeannie) Stelten, Terri Meyer, Barb Vogelpohl, Lisa Seguin (Dallas Kreutz), Dianne (Greg) Syverson, Shelly (Dan) Hank, Rick (Kay) Manning, Chris (Amy) Walls-Manning, Kathleen (Tom) Halloran; grandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Svoboda, Logan Stelten, London (Luke) DeBenedetto, Lee Stelten, Brianna (Dylan) Kohl, James Stelten, Kyle (Amber) Meyer, Cassondra (Josh) Ruprecht, Emma Meyer, Curt Mattila, Leslie Mattila, Ethan Vogelpohl, Noah Vogelpohl, Sydney (Daniel) Olson, Ryan (Trish) Syverson, Jesse White, Tyler Hank, Lance Hank, Joe Hank, Nolan Halloran, Tori Halloran, Cam Halloran; great-grandchildren, William, Henry, Arianna, Emery, Truett, McCoy, Azaleigh, Eleanor, Dominik and Mason.
She was preceded in death by parents, Evert and Eva Hokkanen; brothers, Paul and Charles Hokkanen; grandson Brandyn Syverson; son-in-law John Vogelpohl.