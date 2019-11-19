Nov. 9, 2019
Shirley J. Welsh, 84, of Dassel, formerly of Frederic, Wisconsin, died Saturday, Nov. 9, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Friday, Nov. 22, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with a luncheon to follow.
Shirley Jean Welsh, daughter of John and Thelma (Martin) Cherry, was born March 5, 1935, in Garnett, Kansas. She received her education at Welda High School in Kansas, and shortly thereafter was united in marriage to Robert Welsh. The couple moved around for a few years, then eventually made their home in Frederic, Wisconsin, where they raised their two children, Gary and Cindy.
Shirley began as a homemaker and then became a food service manager for Frederic Schools. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, attending her children’s sporting events and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Gary Welsh of Dodgeville, Wisconsin and Cindy (Craig) McKechney of Litchfield; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Borg, Ashlin Hasson and Casey Welsh; great-grandchild Hudson Hasson; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Thelma; four sisters, Norma Stevens, Martha Anderson, Geraldine Brewer and Janet Carr; and brother Clayton Cherry.
