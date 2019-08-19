Aug. 15, 2019
Simon “Sam” Robert Shimanski, 97, of Silver Lake passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Tony Stubeda will be celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the church. Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Prayer service will be at 7:30 p.m. Casket bearers will be Sara Drozdowicz, Tracy Hesbeck, Jesse Jerabek, Carol Schauer, Chris Shimanski, Jason Shimanski, Ryan Anderson and Aaron Anderson.
Simon was born in Hale Township, McLeod County, Feb. 3, 1922, son of John and Mary (Lewandowski) Shimanski.
Sam was united in marriage to Dolores B. Pokornowski at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake Sept. 10, 1945. God blessed their marriage with seven children. They made their home on the Shimanski family farm in Hale Township. Sam retired from farming at the age of 65.
Besides farming, Sam was a self-trained artist doing truck lettering, sign painting and also oil paintings on canvas. Most of his oil paintings were donated to silent auctions and benefits. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards and visiting with people. Sam was fond of playing his button accordion for various occasions. He often played at the Silver Lake Auditorium and at the Pola-Czesky parade on the K.C. float.
He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Sam belonged to and was a past Grand Knight of Mother Cabrini Council 1841 Knights of Columbus.
Sam is survived by his children, Genevieve (Roger) Lhotka, Gladys (Mike) Carter, Robert (Sue) Shimanski, Ronald (Mitzi) Shimanski, Doris Jerabek and John (Rosie) Shimanski; 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores Shimanski March 1, 2015; daughter Therese Hlavka, sons-in-law, Frank Hlavka and Dale Jerabek; daughter-in-law Lois Shimanski; and 10 siblings.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com