April 11, 2022
Stacie J. Eastvold, 48 of Litchfield, passed away April 11, 2022, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Stacie JoLynn Eastvold, the daughter of Randy and Vicki (Norby) Eastvold, was born Oct. 16, 1973, in Litchfield. She spent the first years of her life in Montana and later returned to Minnesota. She met the love of her life, Brian Oslund, while in high school and the two became inseparable. Together, they raised their family including Steven, Shon, RaeLynn, and Zach in Litchfield. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Litchfield.
To say that Stacie brought joy to others would be an understatement. She readily shared her big heart and kind spirit with family and friends alike. Stacie loved people, was the life of the party, and she had a knack for making others feel welcome and cared about. She loved spending time at the cabin, going for rides, singing, camping, and fishing, especially if these activities were shared with her family. Stacie was artistic and creative. Kittens were her soft spot. Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right were a couple of her favorite TV shows to watch. Stacie was a beautiful soul and an incredible partner, mom, grandma, sister, daughter, and friend to so many.
Stacie is survived by her life partner and best friend, Brian Oslund of Litchfield; her children, Steven (Crystal) Paulson of Darwin, Shon Oslund of Eden Valley, and RaeLynn Oslund (fiancé Dominic Redden) of Winsted; stepson Zach Oslund of Litchfield; stepdaughter, Larissa Tuel of Kentucky; grandchildren, Kialee, Adilee, and Brixlee Paulson and Brooklyn Smith; step-grandchildren, Nate and Maddy Tuel; mother and stepfather, Vicki Johnson Schmidt and Steve Schmidt of Litchfield; brother Scott Eastvold of Buffalo; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Randy Eastvold; brothers, Shon Eastvold and Steven Eastvold; grandparents, Harlan and Margaret Norby and Arnold and Elaine Eastvold; brother-in-law Rick Balzum; and stepfather Bill Johnson.
