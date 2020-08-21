Aug. 11, 2020
Stanley “Bob” Anthony Scieszka, 87, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Aug. 21, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Special piano music by Stanley’s granddaughter, Rebecca Dose, performing “It’s A Wonderful World.” Congregational hymns were “I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary urn bearers were Stanley’s grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca, Nathan, Sydney and Mackenzie Dose, and past exalted rulers of Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427. Urn bearer was Andrew Dose. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Stanley “Bob” Anthony Scieszka was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Wallington, New Jersey. He was the son of Frank and Catherine (Bonk) Scieszka. Stanley was baptized as an infant in Wallington, New Jersey, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wallington, New Jersey. He received his education in Lodi, New Jersey, and was a graduate of the Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1950.
Stanley entered active military service in the United States Air Force in November 1952, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge in November 1956 and achieved the rank of staff sergeant.
On June 19, 1954, Stanley was united in marriage to Geraldine Youngbloom at the Wold-Chamberlain Field in Minneapolis. After Geraldine passed away, Stanley was united in marriage to Karen Phelps (Dose) Nov. 5, 1994, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Stanley and Karen resided in Hutchinson. They shared 25 years of marriage.
Stanley was employed as a shift supervisor at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. He retired in 1991.
Stanley was a life member of Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427 and was very active. He was a past exalted ruler and district deputy grand exalted ruler of the Elks. He was still an officer holder and served as local youth and veterans chairman. Stan also served as state youth chairman for 30 years. He called bingo for over 40 years at Lodge 2427. Stan was also a member of the American Legion, DAV Chapter 37, and Eagles.
Stanley enjoyed working with youth and youth camps and spending time at the Whitebirch Campground Clusters. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Blessed be his memory.
Stanley is survived by his wife Karen Scieszka of Hutchinson; step-sons, Dale (Sandy) Dose of Apple Valley and Theodore (Carrie) Dose of Jackson; grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca, Nathan, Sydney and Mackenzie Dose; nephews, Jonny Sansone and Harold Sansone; many other relatives and friends.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Catherine Scieszka; first wife Geraldine Scieszka; and sister Joan Sansone.
