Feb. 20. 2023
Stanley “Stan” H. Prahl, 66, of Brownton, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 20. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.
Stanley “Stan” Howard Prahl was born on Sept. 16, 1956, in Morgan. He was the son of Howard and Phyllis (Ludwig) Prahl. Stan was baptized as an infant and later confirmed as a youth in the Lutheran faith. He received his education in Morgan and was a graduate of the Morgan Public School Class of 1975. Stan furthered his education at Willmar Technical College in Willmar, where he received a two-year agricultural business degree, specializing in crop science and agronomy, in 1977.
Stan was blessed with three sons, Tyson, Tyler, and Torey.
Stan was employed as a site manager for the Buffalo Lake Farmers Cooperative, Stewart division for many years. He then transferred to the Buffalo Lake division and worked as the agronomy manager for a total of 33 years. In 2010, Stan left the Buffalo Lake Farmers Cooperative (which was then known as Minnesota Energy) and was hired by the United Farmers Cooperative as a sales representative. Shortly after being hired, he was promoted to agronomy manager.
Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and going for motorcycle and pontoon rides. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
On Nov. 17, 2021, Stan was diagnosed with a glioblastoma tumor of the brain. He fought a valiant fight against the cancer. Stan passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home, at the age of 66 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Stan is survived by his partner, Ronda Huls of Brownton; sons, Tyson Prahl of Minneapolis, Tyler Prahl and his wife, Brianna of Siren, Wisconsin, Torey Prahl and his friend, Sara Massey of St. Paul; grandchildren, Amelie and Felix Prahl; mother, Phyllis Prahl of Fairfax; brother, Steve Prahl of Morgan; Ronda’s children, Cassandra (Brian) Sandstrom, Samantha (Scott) Normandin; Ronda’s grandchildren, Reese, Briggs, Nash and Eve Sandstrom, Liam and Paxton Normandin; many other relatives and friends.
Stan is preceded in death by his father, Howard Prahl.
Rest in Peace Stan. You will be greatly missed.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.