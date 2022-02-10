Feb. 5, 2022
Stanley Albert Westphal, 84, of Preston Lake Township, passed away Feb. 5, 2022, at the Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Funeral service was Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the Grafton Cemetery in Grafton Township. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Special music CD “God Made A Farmer” by Paul Harvey. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross”. Honorary casket bearers were, Doug Rosenau, Michelle Rosenau, Collin Rosenau, Duane Flemming, Dale Flemming. Casket bearers were, Brad Dobberstein, Charles Grimm, Kevin Dettman, Jason Jakobitz, Mike Markgraf, Ted Hass.
Stanley Albert Westphal was born on July 27, 1937, in Preston Lake Township. He was the son of Albert and Rose (Slipka) Westphal. Stan was baptized as an infant on Aug. 22, 1937, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 27, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education at country school in Preston Lake Township. Stan was a farmer from little on. Stan would walk in the furrow behind the Farmall H and the two bottom plow all day, watching the plowing take place.
On Sept. 4, 1965, Stan was united in marriage to Lavira Binger in Spirit Lake, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with three children, Jill, Wesley, and Weston. Stan and Lavira resided and farmed in Preston Lake Township, rural Stewart. They shared 55 years of marriage before the passing of Lavira on July 22, 2021.
Stan always continued to stay busy on the farm. The family farm became a Century Farm in Dec. of 2012. He had dairy cows to raise, a few chickens for fresh eggs, and machinery to work on. He had a love for Oliver tractors, and took pride in his first new tractor, the Oliver 1550, which still has the original green paint. Stan was very hard working; he was still helping out on the farm the morning and early afternoon of the day he passed.
In his limited spare time, he enjoyed listening to polka music, especially The Wendinger Band and Dain’s Dutchmen. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and friends.
Stan passed away Feb. 5, 2022, at the Olivia Hospital in Olivia, at the age of 84 years. Blessed be his memory.
Stanley is survived by his children, Jill Westphal of Stewart, Wesley Westphal of Buffalo Lake, Weston Westphal of Stewart; brother Larry (Linda) Westphal of Deerfield Beach, Florida; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Doug) Rosenau, Allen (Sandy) Kutzke, Mary “Sue” Binger, Jean Merkel, Janet (Matt) Rucker, Cindy Montes, Bonnie Binger, Donnie Binger, Jody Binger, Jeff Binger, Diane (Dave) Pautzke, Dale Binger, Danette Binger; great nephew Collin Rosenau; many other relatives and friends.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rose; wife Lavira Westphal; nieces and nephews, Jerry Binger, Sheri Binger, Jon Binger, Kevin Binger, James Binger, Denise Ost.
