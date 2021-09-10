Sept. 4, 2021
Stanley William Roeser, 92, passed away at his home in Litchfield Sept. 4, 2021. A gathering to remember Stan will take place at Fiddler’s Green, 63054 County Road 11, Litchfield, MN, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.
Stan was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Chanhassen. He was the oldest of eight siblings born to Leonard and Lorraine Roeser. Stan graduated from Guardian Angels High School in Chaska in 1947. His keen interest in following baseball statistics led to his career in the newspaper business. He studied journalism at St. John’s University for one year and the University of Minnesota for two years before joining the Navy in 1951. When Stan’s father passed away in 1954, Stan was honorably discharged so he could return to Chanhassen to help support his family. He worked for the newspaper in Shakopee for two years before moving to Litchfield to work for the Independent Review in 1957, and he remained in Litchfield for the rest of his life.
Stan married Minerva Norell in 1964 and together they raised four children. Stan took co-ownership of the Independent Review with partner Vern Madsen in 1979. Stan’s “Lookin’ Around Litch” column ran in the paper for many years and was widely read and appreciated in the community. While he was outspoken regarding politics in his editorials, he gained the respect of many who might otherwise oppose his viewpoints. He had a particular talent for writing personal profiles, and he received many thank you notes over the years for his columns about specific individuals and issues. Though Stan retired from operating the Independent Review in 1999 at age 70, he remained involved in various aspects of the newspaper. In fact, he compiled the Old Time News until just one week before he passed away.
Stan’s role as newspaperman for decades made him a well-known character in the Litchfield community. He was an avid reader and enjoyed robust discussion about wide ranging topics including sports, news of the day, books, and politics, perhaps over a beer or two. He was a lifelong sports fan, and especially enjoyed his role as a sports journalist and photographer. For over 40 years, Stan and his camera were a fixture on the sidelines of Litchfield Dragon sports events, and he could recall details about games and players from 50 years ago. Stan was a talented baseball player in his youth and early adulthood. He was the winning pitcher for the first game played by Chanhassen’s newly established local team in the late 1940s, and played for the Litchfield Blues for several years after first moving to town. Stan also enjoyed tennis, racquetball, and running.
Walking around Litchfield’s Lake Ripley was a favorite pastime of Stan’s, and he was often seen, in his words, “circling the lake on foot.” Toward the end of his running years, he was particularly proud to finish first place (in a field of one) in his age bracket in the Watercade Run. Stan was a cherished grandpa to his four grandchildren. He never tired of playing Lion and Troll with his granddaughters. In his retirement, Stan enjoyed traveling to Dragon sports events and attending weekly coffee groups with his many long-time friends in the community.
Stan is survived by his wife Minerva; children, Ed (Beth Weiner), David, Anne (Ted Anderson), and John; and grandchildren, Emma, Harriet, Soren and Ida. He is also survived by siblings, Mary, Ron, Jim, Grace, Greg, Roy and Cheryl; and many nieces and nephews.
