July 8, 2021
Stephanie L. Hoikka, 47, of Hutchinson, formerly Prior Lake, passed away Thursday, July 8, at her home in Hutchinson surrounded by family after a six-year battle with cancer and other health issues. Funeral service was Thursday, July 15, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Riverside Cemetery in rural Annandale. Visitation was Wednesday, July 14, with a prayer service at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and at the church prior to the service. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Pianist was Lara Liepold. Soloist was Lara Liepold "On Eagle's Wings" and "The Lord's Prayer." Readers were Carol Walker and Joyce Wadman. Eulogist was Bradley Hoikka. Congregational hymns were "I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry" and "Amazing Grace." Special recessional music was "Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What a Wonderful World." Casket bearers were Stephanie's nieces and nephews, Julia Pritchard, Elise Pritchard, Lydia Hoikka, Jacob Wagner, Joshua Wagner, Garrett Pritchard, Dominick Hoikka.
Stephanie Lynn Hoikka was born March 24, 1974, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Jerome J. and Patricia L. (Wadman) Hoikka. Stephanie was baptized as an infant June 30, 1974, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 2, 1989, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1992. Stephanie furthered her education at Concordia College in Moorhead, and also attended Interstate Business School in Fargo, North Dakota.
Stephanie resided in Prior Lake. She was employed as a Business Analyst at United Healthcare until her medical leave in September of 2015. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Stephanie enjoyed traveling, hanging out with friends, and spending time at the cabin with her family. She also enjoyed music concerts and attending nieces' and nephews' activities.
Stephanie passed away Thursday, July 8, at her home in Hutchinson surrounded by family after a six-year battle with cancer and other health issues.
Blessed be her memory.
Stephanie is survived by her parents Jerome and Patricia Hoikka, of Hutchinson; siblings, Kristen Pritchard and her husband Scott, of Chaska, Susan Wagner and her husband Brent, of Fisher, Bradley Hoikka and his wife Sarah, of St. Anna; nieces and nephews, Julia Pritchard, Elise Pritchard, Garrett Pritchard, Jacob Wagner, Joshua Wagner, Lydia Hoikka, Dominick Hoikka; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents Jacob and Alice Hoikka, Ray and Esther Wadman.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at www.hantge.com.