Oct. 24. 2021
Stephen C. Peterson, 72, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday Oct. 24, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday Nov. 1, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Casket bearers are Nick Goblirsch, John Eiss, Brian Bolduc, Greg Ernst, Jon Johnson, Lane Schlecht, and George Lehn. Honorary Casket bearers are Arle Schlecht and Norm Zimney. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Steve was born April 9, 1949 in Minneapolis the son of Donald and Myra (Vollrath) Peterson. On May 21, 1976 Steve was united in marriage to Sharon Knesley in Highland Park, Illinois.
Steve proudly served in the US Navy from 6/17/68 until 6/16/75, he did two tours of duty in Vietnam in DaNang and Saigon. He was very happy when he got to his first duty station in Guam when he discovered there was a bowling alley and asked his mother to send his bowling ball. He joined Ninth Naval District Bowling Team and in 1973 he was the All-Navy Champion. He had the distinct honor to guard Admiral John McCain Jr.’s wife when she was in Vietnam visiting. He often said they were the best seven years of his life!
After he left the Navy, he had various jobs before starting his 32-year career as a carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was a proud member of NALC Branch 2942 in Hopkins, where he was a union steward for many years.
Steve was an avid bowler scoring three perfect games and a high three game series of 789. He bowled for many years in the American Bowling Congress National Tournament. But by far his favorite tournament was the Petersen Classic in Chicago in which he placed third in 1991. He especially enjoyed it the last 22 years because he bowled it with his daughter Kate. He was inducted into the Peterson Classic Hall of Fame in 2007. Steve was also an avid golfer landing two holes in one.
Steve was a lifelong Minnesota sports fan. Twins, Vikings, Wild (North Stars) and Gopher fan. If there was a game being played, he was watching on the TV or listening on the radio.
He loved road trips, there are only two states he didn’t get to Washington and Oregon. His last trip was this September when we went to the Black Hills.
Steve was a very positive person who touched many people in his 72 years. He was always happy with a song in his head. We will miss hearing him sing as he went about his day. His greatest joy was his family. He loved his girls and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his loving family, wife Sharon; daughters, Kristie (Steve) Schmisek of Farmington, Kate (Josh) Larson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren,n Nick Goblirsch, Amie Goblirsch, Jade (Caleb) Knox, Kolton, Shiane and Sadie Larson; brother Jeffrey Peterson of Minnetonka; sisters, Gay (David) Rupp of Clarkfield, Joy (Steve) Cadwell of Arden Hills; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Maurice and Karen Knesley of Knollwood, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Aaron Rupp, Pauline (Rev. Tyrone) Spenst, Sarah (Erick) Harper, Rachel Cadwell, Steven (Ellen) Knesley, Mitchell Knesley; other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Myra Peterson; grandparents, Walter and Lillie Vollrath, Emil and Edna Peterson; nephew James Cadwell.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 johnsonfh.com.