Nov. 26, 2022
Stephen Lambert Onell, 71, of White Bear Lake, passed on Nov. 26. A celebration of life gathering will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Lion’s picnic shelter off West Pleasure Dr. west of Hwy 22, on the north shore of Lake Ripley. All family and friends are welcome.
Stephen was born on July 3, 1951 in Litchfield. He graduated from Litchfield High School, Class of 1969. He completed his undergraduate and graduate work at St. Cloud State University, where he earned a Masters in social work.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea; sons, Cory and Jeff; sisters, Judi, Deb, Sundee; brother, Randy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet Onell and Reuben Onell; brother, Gary Onell.