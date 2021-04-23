April 18, 2021
Stephen Tauer, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 18th with his children by his side. A funeral for Steve will be held this summer at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Anyone who knew Steve would describe him as a kind and generous person always willing to lend a helping hand and only asked for friendship and the occasional hot fudge malt in return. Steve was proud of his 36+ years of perfect attendance at 3M. He liked fast cars (preferably a GTO or Corvette) and John Deere tractors. If he wasn’t working on a project, you’d find him on a fishing boat or just stomping around in the woods.
When Parkinson’s Disease began to limit his ability to do some of his favorite things, Steve enjoyed sharing chocolate donuts with his grandchildren and giving them rides on his walker. He was extremely grateful for the wonderful staff at Carondelet Village who always found creative ways to keep him active. Throughout his life and even until his last days, Steve always asked how he could help and never wanted anyone to carry the weight alone.
Steve was a patient and devoted father who led by example.
Steve will be remembered with love by his son Dustin (Brittney); granddaughters, Loretta and Alma; his daughter Lindsey (Ryan); grandson Clark; his former wife Lori; his siblings, Linda (predeceased Don), Ken (Fran), Jane (Art), Rita (Tom), Roland (Carol), Joe (Deb), Annette; nieces, nephews and many dear neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Roland and Betty Tauer; and brother Bruce.