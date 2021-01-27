Jan. 24, 2021
Steve French, 78, of Cedar Mills Township passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home in Cedar Mills Township. No services planned at this time.
Lawrence “Steve” Steven French was born June 10, 1942, in Amarillo, Porter County, Texas, to Lawrence Lee Pamplin and Wanita Alice (Stevens) Pamplin. His youth was spent in the Texas Panhandle. Steve played sports throughout his school years and enjoyed football the most. During high school, he helped the area wheat farmers in Texas and Kansas. He attended college in Mississippi and lived with his aunt and uncle in Jackson, Mississippi. He worked in the Texas oil fields and Cabot Corporation in Pampa, Texas.
His mother married Jack French, and in 1964 Steve changed his last name to French. Steve married Anita Buske and was the father to a daughter, Marci, and a son, Scott.
On Nov. 8, 1985, Steve was united in marriage to Verlyce Paulene Runke in Watertown, South Dakota. Steve and Verlyce resided on their farm in Cedar Mills Township for 36 years. They spent 18 winters in the southern states, mostly Alabama. Steve and Verlyce shared 35 years of marriage.
Upon moving to Minnesota, Steve took a job at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in 1969. He worked there for 19 years and left there in 1988 to farm full time with Verlyce’s nephew.
In the fall, many waterfowl hunting trips were taken to North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, as well as Texas and Mississippi. A lot of time was spent on the golf course in the summer.
Blessed be his memory.
Steve is survived by his wife Verlyce French of Hutchinson; daughter Marci French of New Braunfels, Texas; grandson Jacob French; brothers, Spencer (Carolyn) French of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Paul French of Amarillo, Texas; sister, BethAnn (George) Campbell of Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law, Nancy French of Nacogdoches, Texas; nephews, Mark (Connie) Runke and their son Matthew (Lindsay) and family of Hutchinson, Lucas Runke and his fiance Annie Holtz and her family of Kimball, farming partner and nephew Paul Runke and his fiance Roxanne Hubert and her family of Hutchinson; longtime special friend Sue Solstad of Brownton; many other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Pamplin; parents, Jack and Wanita French; son Scott French; brother Tom French; nephew Ryan French; father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Hattie Runke; and brother- and sister-in-law, Alvin and Rosie Runke.
