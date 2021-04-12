Apr. 6, 2021
Steven Andrew Blaha, 67, of Litchfield died on April 6 at his home, surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at his home.
He was born Oct. 26th, 1953, in San Marcos, Texas, to Robert Blaha and Vivian (Sorenson) Blaha. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1971. Steven was united in marriage to Marlene Joyce Taylor on April 7, 2001, at Beckville Lutheran Church. He lived most of his life in the Litchfield area, spending time working as a self-employed farmer, owning and operating SteMar Enterprises Trucking, and owning alongside his wife, Sundance Entertainment DJ and Karaoke. Steven cherished the time spent with his family. Steven also found great joy working in his shop on a variety of projects. He was a hardworking man of sound character who is already deeply missed.
Steven is survived by his wife Marlene Blaha of Litchfield; daughters, Becca Cooper of Colorado, Birdie Payne-Beighley of Litchfield; sons, Andrew (Skye) Hawk of Meeker, Colorado, and Matthew (Ashley) Blaha of Monticello; bonus children Lacy (Joe) Schmidt of Waconia, David (Jodie) Lecher of Litchfield, Kathy Lecher Blaha of Litchfield, Jamie (Cathy) Lecher of Prior Lake; sisters, “Rose” Roseanne (Wayne) Schellenberg of Marshall, Michelle (Dan) Walberg of Litchfield, and brother Brian Blaha of Willmar. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren with one on the way and nine great-grandchildren with two on the way. Additionally, he is survived by his K-9 companions Tiki and Sissy.
He is preceded in death by his father Robert; his mother Vivian; and his faithful K-9 companions Sally and Lydie.