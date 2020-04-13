April 8, 2020
Steven Dean Fjerstad, 73, passed away on April 8, at his home outside of Paynesville. A memorial service will be at the Grove City Community Center on a future day favorable to large gatherings.
Steve was born in Alexandria, Oct. 22, 1946 and was one of eight children raised by Floyd and Alice (Hoel) Fjerstad.
Steve graduated from Atwater High School in 1964 and served in the US Air Force, based in Germany until 1968. Upon returning, Steve married LaVerne Driggins May 31, 1969 in Cyrus. One year after the birth of their oldest daughter, Melissa; they moved to Granite Falls, where he studied automotive body repair while working for a car dealership. Following the birth of their oldest son, Skip; they moved to Grove City. During this time, Steve opened and operated his auto body repair shop while he and LaVerne adopted their children Tim, Mia, and Gina. Afterwards they also adopted their children, Mike and Randy.
Steve’s lifelong interest in health, grew into a study of Naturopathic Medicine. Over 25 years he practiced as a Certified Traditional Naturopath and built the Back to Nature Wellness Center in Litchfield that is now owned and operated by his son and daughter-in-law.
He leaves behind numerous memories of horse-riding, traveling, hunting, fishing, custom painting, and general repair.
Steve’s legacy will be carried forward through his loving relationship of 15 years with Carolyn; her son Chris; LaVerne; their seven children and their spouses, Melissa and Brent, Skip and Susan, Tim, Mia, Gina, Mike, Randy. Eight grandchildren, Andy, Brady and Nicole, Katelyn, Jack, Anna, Sam, Olaf and Henry. His loving siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ben.