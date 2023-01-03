Dec. 27, 2022
Steven E. Heuer, 62 of Litchfield, died on Dec. 27, in New London, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will be at 12 Noon on Friday Jan. 6, at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. A visitation will be two hours prior to the service at church. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com
Steven Earl Heuer, the son of Ferdinand Henry Roland Heuer Jr. and Carol Malinda Hoernemann was born on Feb. 15, 1960 in Glencoe. He was baptized March 1960 and confirmed May 1974, at Frieden’s United Church of Christ in Plato. He graduated from Norwood High School in 1978 and was united in marriage to Debra Lois Warren on July 2, 1988. Throughout his life he lived in Plato, Ontario, Canada, Forest City, Columbus, Wisconsin and Litchfield. He was a dairy farmer with his wife Deb, from 1992-1995 he was a bartender at Peter’s on Lake Ripley, and was also an over-the-road truck driver for Litchfield Shipping. He was a member of St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ, the Meeker County Holstein Association and the Minnesota Holstein Association. Steven enjoyed watching tractor pulls, preparing and showing dairy cattle at the Meeker County Fair, the MN State Holstein Shows, the MN State Fair, the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin and the Royal Agriculture Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada.
He is survived by his wife Debra of Litchfield; children, Danielle of Litchfield, and Patrick of Litchfield; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Lois Warren of Forest City; sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and John Mackenthun of Norwood/Young America, and Charlene and Rich Wickenhauser of Waconia; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Carol Warren of Forest City, Mike and Cindy Warren of Forest City, Darla and Bruce Geislinger of Watkins, and Dawn and Tom Jansen of Manannah; aunt Myra Heuer of Lester Prairie; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Carol Heuer; grandparents, Ferdinand A. and Amelia Heuer and Earl and Elda Hoernemann.