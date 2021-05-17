May 10, 2021
Steven Scott Lagergren, 64, of Brownton passed away May 10 at his home. Memorial service was Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with the Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were "Here I Am, Lord," "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagle's Wings," "Song of Farewell" and "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers were Chris Lagergren, Ben Lagergren, Joshua Locy, Ashley Locy, Mercedes Edwards, Elijah Hausladen.
Born Feb. 23, 1957, in Litchfield, he was the son of Aldien and Darlene (Larson) Lagergren. Steve was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Grove City and was a graduate with the Grove City High School Class of 1975.
On Oct. 2, 2004, Steve was united in marriage to Shari Marie Wosmek at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Together they shared five children, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jay, Dawn, and Amber. Steve and Shari resided in Hutchinson and then moved to Brownton in 2009. They shared 16 years of marriage.
Steve was employed as a security guard in St. Cloud Hospital, Litchfield EMT Gold Cross ambulance driver, and in the production department at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in Hutchinson for 10 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, going up north, gardening, attending concerts, and being outdoors.
Blessed be his memory.
Steve is survived by his wife, Shari Lagergren, of Brownton; children, Jennifer Gregor of Cottage Grove, Jeffrey Lagergren of Pennsylvania; step-children, Jay Hausladen of Thailand, Dawn Edwards of Spearfish, South Dakota, Amber Locy of Litchfield; grandchildren, TJ and Matthew Gregor; step-grandchildren, Victoria, Elijah, Alesha, Mercedes, James, Abigail, Isabella, Joshua, and Ashley; brothers, Mike Lagergren and his wife Linda, of Spicer, Mark Lagergren and his wife Carol, of Norwood Young America, Todd Lagergren and his wife Jody, of Las Vegas, Nevada; many other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Aldien and Darlene Lagergren; nephew Andrew Michael Lagergren.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.