June 22, 2021
Steven Rueben Kirsch, 64, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, June 22, of complications following transplant surgery. A memorial service was Saturday, June 26, at Community Celebration Church, 27337 County Highway 34 Kasson. Th Rev. Steve Larson officiated. Visitation was. Friday, June 25 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, and prior to the service at the church. Inurnment was in Litchfield Cemetery in Litchfield.
Steve was born July 30, 1956, to Rueben and Lorraine (Olson) Kirsch and grew up in Two Harbors. He graduated from North Dakota State University and met his wife, Janelle, on the tri-college bus. The two married Sept. 12, 1981, and lived the past 30 years in Kasson.
Steve worked as a structural engineer for MnDOT in southeastern Minnesota. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, watching athletics, reading, and collecting trains. Among his recent projects was a bassinette stand for his grandchildren.
During his life, Steve found his greatest joy spending time with family and friends, who enjoyed his quick wit and kind spirit. He faced life's many challenges with courage, faith, and strength.
Steve contributed to the community in a variety of ways, including regular blood donation. His family encourages loved ones to honor his memory by donating blood and designating themselves as organ donors.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years Janelle; and his children, Phillip (Emily) and Janae; his grandchildren, Eleanor and Theodore; his sisters, Peg (Dave), Beverly (Doug), and Karen (Tom); his brothers-in-law, Dave and Mark (Cathy); and his many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Steve in death are his son Nathan; parents Rueben and Lorraine Kirsch; and parents-in-law Richard and Janet Urdahl.
To share a special memory or condolence please visit czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.