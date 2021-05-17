May 10, 2021
Steven S. Lagergren, 64, of Brownton, passed away Monday, May 10, at his home in Brownton. Memorial service was Monday, May 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were "Here I Am, Lord," "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagle's Wings," "Song of Farewell" and "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers were Chris Lagergren, Ben Lagergren, Joshua Locy, Ashley Locy, Mercedes Edwards, Elijah Hausladen.
Steven Scott Lagergren was born Feb. 23, 1957, in Litchfield. He was the son of Aldien and Darlene (Larson) Lagergren. Steve was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Grove City and was a graduate with the Grove City High School Class of 1975.
On Oct. 2, 2004, Steve was united in marriage to Shari Marie Wosmek at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Together they shared five children, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jay, Dawn, and Amber. Steve and Shari resided in Hutchinson and then moved to Brownton, in 2009. They shared 16 years of marriage.
Steve was employed as a Security Guard in St. Cloud Hospital, Litchfield EMT Gold Cross ambulance driver, and in the production department at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in Hutchinson for 10 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, going up north, gardening, attending concerts, and being outdoors.
Steve passed away Monday, May 10, at his home in Brownton, at the age of 64 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Steve is survived by his wife Shari Lagergren of Brownton; children, Jennifer Gregor of Cottage Grove, Jeffrey Lagergren of Pennsylvania; step-children, Jay Hausladen of Thailand, Dawn Edwards of Spearfish, South Dakota, Amber Locy of Litchfield; grandchildren, TJ and Matthew Gregor; step-grandchildren, Victoria, Elijah, Alesha, Mercedes, James, Abigail, Isabella, Joshua, and Ashley; brothers, Mike Lagergren and his wife Linda, of Spicer, Mark Lagergren and his wife Carol, of Norwood Young America, Todd Lagergren and his wife Jody, of Las Vegas, Nevada; many other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Aldien and Darlene Lagergren; nephew Andrew Michael Lagergren.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.