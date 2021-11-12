Nov. 8, 2021
Susan Christian Petersburg, 66, of Waseca, died Monday, Nov. 8, at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, at Michaelson Funeral Home and at church one hour prior to the service. A Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with The Rev. Todd Buegler officiating.
She was born Nov. 26, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Johnson) Lerberg. As a military child, she lived in a number of places growing up. She graduated from high school in Hutchinson. During her high school years, she worked as a lifeguard for the Minneapolis Parks and Rec. She attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a political science degree. Following her schooling she joined the United States Airforce. She married Art McCain and they had two daughters, Courtney and Andrea. The couple later divorced.
Susan began a housecleaning business which she owned and operated from the early 1990’s until recently when her health declined. She took great satisfaction in leaving each of her clients with a clean home.
In August of 2008, she married John Petersburg. The couple made their home in Waseca where she loved flower gardening. Susan loved to spoil her grandchildren, enjoyed Bible studies, and liked campaigning with John. Her love of flowers afforded her the opportunity to volunteer at the Minnesota Arboretum. Susan was a giving person, always willing to show kindness to others.
She is survived by her husband John Petersburg of Waseca; children, Courtney (Nathan) Krogstad of Richfield, Andrea Heule (Scott Schmieg) of Chaska, Susan (Morgan) Holt of Eden Prairie, Sarah (John) Carlson of Mankato and Robert Petersburg (Christa Abraham) of Maple Grove; and six grandchildren, Omni Walberg, Fitzgerald Krogstad, Winston Krogstad, Luna Holt, Nikolaus Carlson and Andrew Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Dorothy.