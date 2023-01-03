Dec. 26, 2022
Susan Johnson, 70, of Gibbon died on Monday, Dec. 26, at her home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH chapel in New Ulm. Burial will be held at Ellsworth Cemetery, next to her parents, at a later date.
Susan Kay Hawes was born April 26, 1952 to Glenn and Doris (Pearson) Hawes in Litchfield. She graduated high school and attended college. She was blessed with two children, whom she was very proud of. Susie worked various jobs until she met the love of her life, Alan. She then became a homemaker for the remainder of her life. Alan and Susie had great love and support for each other. She enjoyed all things Christmas and Hallmark movies, but most of all, she loved being the best mom to her children and grandma to her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.
Susie is survived by her husband Alan Overline of Gibbon; sons, Richard (Alyssa) Johnson of Shakopee and Bobby Johnson of Winthrop; step-daughter Angelique Petitta of Buffalo; two grandchildren; sister Vicky (Charles) Yahnke of Le Sueur; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guest book, please visit: www.mvfh.org.