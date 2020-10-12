Oct. 6, 2020
Susan "Sue" J. McCoy, 59, of Darwin, died Oct. 6 surrounded by her family at their home on Lake Washington. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A memorial service will be noon Friday at the Church of St. Philip.
Sue was born March 26, 1961, in Paynesville, the daughter of Joan and Val Riley. She and Larry McCoy were married Sept. 10 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley.
Sue worked at the Litchfield Middle School for the past 16 years as both a paraprofessional and in food services and prior to that was a floral designer in the local area. Her hobbies included going for scenic rides with her husband on their motorcycle, watching a good sunset, finding the next local event (concert, farmer's market, open restaurant), painting, gardening, floristry, seasonal canning, nature in all its capacities, baking with her beautiful grandchildren and making those around her feel warmer somehow; she was truly listening. Sue's contagious laughter and love of life will live on in all who met her! Lest we forget her famous apple pie or the many friends of her children who called her their second mom.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Larry McCoy; children, Jamie (Jon-Paul) Van Loenhout, and Riley James (Sara) McCoy; granddaughters, Willah Rose, and Valentina; sisters, Cindy Froehling, Jan (Jerry) Noll, Kim (Kevin) Gabrelcik; and brother Mike (Sue) Riley.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joan and Val Riley; and parents-in-law Rose and Mac McCoy.
Donations made in Sue McCoy's honor can be made to I.S.D. 465 where the funds will be distributed to programs for children with special needs and Community Education scholarships for local children.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com