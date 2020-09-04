Sept. 2, 2020
Susanne “Susie” Sharon Horejsi, 71, of Silver Lake passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will be the Celebrant and interment follows at Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held 8-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7 from at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Casket bearers will be Justin Olsen, Justin Grivna, Jason Morris, Jason Kautz, Mark Mallak and Bill Hlavka.
She was born in Cokato, Jan. 18, 1949 the daughter of Emil and Agnes (Haekenkamp) Kautz.
Sept. 28, 1974 Susie Kautz married David A. Horejsi at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with two daughters.
Susie was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. She also belonged to American Legion Post # 141’s Auxiliary and to The Women’s Club.
Susie liked her flowers and loved her grandchildren. She was a big Elvis fan. Susie enjoyed puzzles, camping, bowling, garage sales, polka dancing, going to the casino and playing bingo with friends. Susie made lots of kolaches too. She was employed for 40 years at 3M in Hutchinson.
Survived by her loving husband David A. Horejsi; daughters, Sharon (Scott) Grivna, and Karen (Jim) Klatt all of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Jennessa and Kallyssa Klatt, Justin (Whitney) Olsen; Taylor (Jason) Morris, Ryan Olsen, Jacob Grivna and Justin Grivna; great-grandchildren, Steven and Olivia Morris; siblings, Larry (Kathleen) Kautz of Cokato, Dale (Joanne) Kautz, and Linda (Randy) Nelson all of Silver Lake; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Agnes Kautz.
Maresh Funeral Home, Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at mareshfuneralhome.com