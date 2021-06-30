March 8, 2021
Suzanne Barbara Johnson, 73, of Casa Grande, Arizona, St. Cloud and Litchfield, unexpectedly died March 8. We invite you to join us Saturday, July 17, at 4 B’z in Litchfield (905 W. 5th St) from 9-10:30 a.m. for fellowship before the 11:00 a.m. service at the United Methodist Church (1000 S. Sibley Ave).
She was born in Minneapolis, to Abe and Barbara (Reynolds) Johnson. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1965. She continued her education at Lindenwood University (1965), transferred and graduated from University of Colorado - Boulder (1970) with an English B.A. In later years she achieved an Elementary Education B.A., graduating Summa Cum Laude, from St. Cloud State University (1990). During her last degree she spent a semester teaching in Alnwick, England.
She was a keen golfer and participated on the men’s team in high school as there were not enough members for a women’s squad. She was also an accomplished gymnast competing in both her Jr. and Sr. High School years for Watson’s Gymnastic Club. When not taking part in sport she was a talented flutist and was selected for the Minnesota State Band, as well as the All-American Band and spent a summer touring with them. She took great pride representing her hometown when selected as Miss Litchfield.
Sue spent many years as a real estate agent in the Litchfield area. She also worked over 20 years in advertising for Dex Media and retired in 2011. Throughout her working years she carried many jobs in retail, most notably at Dayton’s. A tribute to her work ethic and personality, she made lifelong friends on each career path.
From childhood she had several passions, most notably her love of horses and riding. She spent many summers at a family horse riding camp, recalled days with cousins riding horses in and around Grove City on her Appaloosa, Bah Winyan. Quite an accomplished rider, she qualified and competed in the 1981 World Championship on Miss Win-A-Belle. Alongside her love of horses, she was an avid dog owner having had or cared for more than a dozen in her lifetime. When she no longer had any pets, she stayed involved with animals as a volunteer at The Valley Humane Society Shop in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Her most recent years were spent in Casa Grande, Arizona. She was an active member of her community from assisting on The Divot newspaper, volunteering at the local charity store and member of P.E.O. She also continued to play golf, drove friends to the rodeo and helped organize Fairway functions from Thanksgiving supper to Rubicon gatherings. Her summers were spent at the family cabin on Lake Minnie Belle catching up with extended family and friends and enjoying visits from her kids and grandkids. She was devoted to them, just as they were devoted to her.
She is survived by her three children, Jennifer (Will) Smith Stephens, of England, Scott (Janene Kilpatrick) Smith, of North Carolina, and Dan (Temika) Sperry of Nevada; two grandchildren, Sophie and Alexander Smith-Stephens, of England; brother Phil (Vicki) Johnson of Arizona; sister Claudia Johnson of Minnesota; special friend Ron Fenstermacher of Arizona; and countless dear extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her father, Abe Hesser and mother Barbara Jane (Reynolds) Johnson; brother Dr. Steven M. (Katy) Johnson.