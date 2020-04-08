April 6, 2020
Sylvia “Rosie” Rosemary (Boals) Pfeiler, 69, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, April 6, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. A private family visitation will be held. A private family graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. The Rev. Anthony Stubeda officiating.
Sylvia “Rosie” Rosemary (Boals) Pfeiler was born Dec. 21, 1950, in Big Stone County, Madison. She was the daughter of Charles Manual and Dorothy Jean (Clark) Boals. Sylvia was baptized as an infant in 1950 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Madison, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Excelsior. She attended Minnetonka Public School thru the 11th Grade.
Aug. 20, 1977, Sylvia was united in marriage to David George Pfeiler at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Excelsior. Sylvia and David made their home in Excelsior, Hutchinson and Glencoe. Their marriage was blessed with three children, David, Mark and Jennifer. Sylvia and David shared over 42 years of marriage.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Sylvia worked at Armark-HTI as a custodian until 2015 when she retired. Sylvia was a member of Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. Prior to that Sylvia was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson for 25 years.
Sylvia enjoyed garage sales, dancing, bird watching, dogs, shopping, camping, remodeling and socializing. She loved playing card games and watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Sylvia treasured the time spent with her friends and family, especially playing with her grandchildren. She always had a positive attitude and never stopped looking out for her children and grandchildren for they were so very important to her.
Sylvia passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, Minnesota, at the age of 69 years, 3 months and 16 days. Blessed be her memory.
Sylvia is survived by her husband David Pfeiler of Glencoe, son Mark Pfeiler and his wife Emily, of Rochester; daughter Jennifer Brinkmann and her husband Tom, of Glencoe; grandchildren, Katherine Schwarzrock and her husban, Ben, Brandon Pfeiler and his wife Nissa, Caiden Pfeiler, Marissa Brinkmann, Erika Brinkmann, Hailey Pfeiler, Noah Brinkmann; great grandchildren, Harrison & Adalyn Schwarzrock, Willow Pfeiler; sister Kathleen Statema of Gaylord; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Boals; and son David Pfeiler.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.