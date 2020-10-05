Sept. 28, 2020
Sylvia A. Wendt, 91, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Sunday, Oct. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “Lift High the Cross,” “The Lord’s My Shepherd” and “In The Garden.” Honorary casket bearers were Sylvia’s grandchildren. Casket bearers were Joe Schlechter Jr., Jonathan Lysne, Myron Macik and Jodi Johnson.
Sylvia Alice Wendt was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Moltke Township, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Erich and Alice (Black) Kiecker. Sylvia was baptized as an infant at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 23, 1943, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She received her education at District 89 in Cosmos.
On March 1, 1947, Sylvia was united in marriage to Arthur H. Lysne at her parents’ home in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with three children, Carolann, Linda and Orlin. Sylvia and Arthur resided in Minneapolis, Osseo, Waconia, Slayton and Pipestone. They shared 48 years of marriage until the passing of Arthur Nov. 19, 1995. On June 21, 2003, Sylvia was united in marriage to Haward Sidney Wendt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Sylvia and Haward resided in Hutchinson. They shared seven years of marriage until the passing of Haward on Nov. 24, 2010.
Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining people and spending time with her family. Sylvia was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Carolann (Joe) Schlechter of Glencoe, Linda (Brett) Crawford of Parksville, British Columbia, Canada, and Orlin Lysne of Luverne; grandchildren, Joe Jr. (Renae) Schlechter, Kari (Jon) Meyer, Matthew (Ji-Young) Crawford, Lauren (Kevin) Crawford, Geoffrey (Ashley) Crawford, Jonathan Lysne, Mindy Lysne, Michelle Lysne, and Erica Lysne; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gladys (Leo) Macik of Cosmos and Ordell (Frank) Stewart of Stillwater, brother Harold (Nancy) Kiecker of Lake Lillian; sister-in-law Evonne Lysne of Colorado Springs, Colorado; many other relatives and friends.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Alice Kiecker; first husband Arthur Lysne; second husband Haward Wendt; brothers, Maynard Kiecker and Marvin Kiecker; and sisters, Erdine Kiecker and Leona Johnson.
