April 20, 2023
Tammy L. Posusta, 63, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 20, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was May 3, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Grace Bible Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Clergy officiating was Dr. Tom Rakow. Pianist was Beth Rakow. Soloist was Brenda Rydberg; "Give Me Jesus" and "Near To The Heart Of God". Congregational hymn was "To God Be The Glory".
Tammy Lou Posusta was born on Oct. 13, 1959, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Gerald and Dariel "Dee" (Trutna) Posusta. Tammy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Congregational Church in Silver Lake, (now Grace Bible Church.) She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1978.
Tammy made her home in Hutchinson. She held various waitress jobs and also worked at a few group homes in the Hutchinson area.
Tammy enjoyed people. She was always very friendly and kind to everyone she met and cherished her friendships dearly.
Tammy passed away on April 20, 2023, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 63 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Tammy is survived by her mother, Dariel "Dee" Posusta of Hutchinson; other relatives and friends.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Posusta; brother, Ricky Posusta; grandparents, Fred and Alice (Pesina) Trutna, Albin and Lillian (Tlustosh) Posusta.
