Aug. 26, 2019
Taylor Thron Mork, 29, of Minneapolis and Hutchinson died unexpectedly Aug. 26. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Universalist Church of Minneapolis, 3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408.
Taylor was greatly loved by his family, friends, coworkers and community. Taylor will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, deep interests and his delightful, dry wit. Among his passions were film, music, architecture, comedy, stories, family games and complicated ideas.
He was a graduate of South High School of Minneapolis and University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering where he earned a bachelor of civil engineering degree. Taylor was respected, admired and liked by his coworkers at Warrior Manufacturing of Hutchinson, where he worked as an engineer since graduation.
He leaves behind his loving parents Shelley Thron (Shelley des Islets) and Scott Mork (Timothy DePrey); siblings, Gresham Mork, Laya Mork and Jules Dameron; grandparents Joan and Mike Thron; and aunts, uncles and nine beloved cousins. He also leaves many loving friends and coworkers from school, church and work.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Donald and Margaret Mork; and his beloved dog Lilly.
The family welcomes stories about Taylor and invites you to send written stories to them c/o the church. Memorials honoring Taylor can be directed to the charity of your choice.