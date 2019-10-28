Oct. 17, 2019
Terence “Terry” Hess, 76, of Hutchinson, formerly La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial Service was Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Reve. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Music soloist was Lara Liepold performing “Untitled Hymn (Come to Jesus)” by Chris Rice. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were “Here I Am Lord,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Scripture readers were goddaughters, Anne Turner and Shawna Pluim. Honorary urn bearers were AFS exchange sons, Luis Duran and Robert Marschinski. Urn bearers were grandsons, Benjamin Hess and Zackary Hess. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Terence was born Sept. 25, 1943, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was the son of Martin and Irene (Schams) Hess, he was the youngest of eight children. Terry was a graduate of Aquinas High School Class of 1961. He furthered his education at St. Norbert’s College for one year and completed his education at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls in 1966. It was during this time at River Falls that Terry met the love of his life Sandra Otting.
Terry entered military service in the Army Reserves Feb. 9, 1966. He received an honorable discharge Jan. 24, 1972. He reenlisted Jan. 19, 1974 until Aug. 23, 1993, achieving rank of Sergeant First Class (E7).
On Aug. 11, 1967, Terry was united in marriage to Sandy at St. Joseph’s Church in Hopkins, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with two children, Rebecca and John. Terry and Sandy resided in Faribault and moved to Hutchinson in 1974. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Terry was employed as a sales representative for Farmland Industries for 30 years. He was then a salesman for Plains Marketing, L.P. for seven years. Terry was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 4797, American Legion Post 96, Tuesday Breakfast Club, Avid Anglers and AFS in Hutchinson.
When Terry was not helping out in the community, he enjoyed fishing (in all seasons), deer hunting, camping, woodworking, vegetable gardening, traveling with Sandy and playing cards with friends. Terry was a great cook and made the best homemade soups. But his favorite things in life were spoiling his grandsons and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Blessed be his memory.
Terry is survived by his wife Sandra (Otting) Hess of Hutchinson; daughter Rebecca Hess of St. Paul; son John (Michelle) Hess of Mayer; grandsons, Benjamin Hess and Zackary Hess; sisters, Lois (Jean) Hess of La Crosse, Wisconsin and Beverly (Pat) Watson of Kenyon; brother, Ron (Mary Rose) Hess of Ormond Beach, Florida; and many other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Irene (Schams) Hess; sisters, MaryAnn Rogers and Lucille Schmidt; and brothers, Daniel Hess and Paul Hess.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.