Sept. 22, 2021
Terry Lee Hawes, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at the veterans hospital in the St. Paul area. A memorial service is 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Hutchinson VFW.
Terry was born in Hutchinson on Feb. 10, 1950, to Gib and Jacqulin Hawes. Terry was a veteran who served one tour in Vietnam while in the United States Navy. After his time in the Navy, Terry joined the United States Army National Guard and retired after 20 years.
He is survived by his two sons, Daniel Jason Hawes (Judy), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Eric Lee Hawes (Angela), of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; his two brothers, Dean Hawes and Mark Hawes; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gib and Jacqulin Hawes; and brother Ricky Hawes.
Terry will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and love for the outdoors. His love for hunting and fishing will be carried on by his two sons.