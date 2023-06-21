June 13, 2023
Terry G. McKimm, 75, of Mankato, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, at his home. Funeral service was Wednesday, June 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Glenn Meyer. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Eulogist was his granddaughter, Brianna Schuessler. Congregational hymns were, "I'm But a Stranger Here", "Children of the Heavenly Father" and "Abide With Me". Honorary casket bearers were, Brianna Schuessler, Leyton McKimm, Keenan McKimm, Brynlee McKimm. Casket bearers were, Brady McKimm, Ethan Holtmeier, Joe Holtmeier, Dylan Holtmeier.
Terry Guy McKimm was born on July 7, 1947, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Kenneth and Clarice McKimm. Terry was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his elementary education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School in 1965. He started his college career at Hamline University before transferring to the University of Minnesota to complete his Bachelor's degree.
On Dec. 20, 1969, Terry was united in marriage to Janet Aul at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Bethany and Brady. Terry and Janet resided in Phoenix, Arizona; Hutchinson, Minnesota; Littleton, Colorado; and Mankato, Minnesota. They shared over 50 years of marriage, the last several years Terry was Janet's doting primary caretaker as her Parkinson's and Lewy Body diseases progressed.
Terry was a loving and teasing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed his career as an accountant, amateur stock trader, and gas deal hunter. Terry loved snowbirding with Janet and his family in Florida during the winter. Watching golf, practicing his golf swing indoors and playing golf outdoors were other passions of his. The highlight of his golfing career was sinking a hole in one at Mankato Golf Club.
Terry was diagnosed with lymphoma in Dec. 2022, had completed his last chemotherapy June 7, 2023, and passed away in his home June 13, 2023 at the age of 75 years. Blessed be his memory.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Bethany (Joe) Holtmeier; son, Brady (Carrie) McKimm; grandchildren, Brianna (Cole) Schuessler, Dylan Holtmeier, Ethan Holtmeier, Leyton McKimm, Keenan McKimm, and Brynlee McKimm; brother, Larry (Barb) McKimm; sister-in-law, Joan Radunz; brother-in-law, Tom (Maggie) Aul; brother-in-law, Tim Aul; many nieces and nephews.
Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Janet McKimm; mother, Clarice McKimm; father, Kenneth McKimm; mother-in-law, Dorothy Aul; father-in-law, John Aul; brother-in-law, Charles Radunz; and nephew, Kent McKimm.
Memorials preferred to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, MN Chapter, 1711 Broadway St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55413.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com