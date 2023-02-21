Feb. 19, 2023
Terry L. Vacek, 69, of Troy, Missouri, and formerly of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, at his residence. Funeral Mass scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Sacred Heart Church in Troy. Visitation scheduled from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone St. in Troy, Missouri - (636) 528-8244. The Rev. Mike Lydon to officiate. Interment to follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are, Jeremy Vacek, Anthony Vacek, Jeffrey Vacek, Ian Vacek, Meritt Vacek and Caleb Costephens.
Terry was born on Feb. 16, 1954 in Hutchinson, to James and Helen (Pilarski) Vacek. Terry had eight siblings and knew what sharing and thinking of others meant. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in chemical engineering. At the age of 20, he married his sweetheart, Linda (Jaskowiak) in Silver Lake. They were blessed with six children: Jeremy, Anthony, Sarah, Julie, Jeffrey and Amanda. The family moved to St.Charles in 1985 to be closer to Terry’s work at Monsanto Co. in Creve Coeur. Terry was a dedicated and trusted employee who retired in 2010.
He enjoyed biking, cross-country skiing, water skiing, and traveling with his wife. Terry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Some of his other pastimes included: spending time at his cabin on the lake in Minnesota and eating popcorn, ice cream and ribeye steaks. He was an avid Tour DeFrance watcher and was a fan of the Minnesota Gophers. Terry attended Sacred Heart Church in Troy and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and spent time doing many volunteer activities. He was loved by many friends, co-workers and family.
Surviving are his loving family members, his wife, Linda Vacek; his six children, Jeremy (Sarah) Vacek of St.Charles, Anthony (Amy) Vacek of Warrenton, Sarah Vance of Troy, Julie (Jared) Costephens of Foristell, Jeffrey (Mackenzie) Vacek of Moscow Mills and Amanda (Josh) O’Neal of Troy. He is further survived by his adoring 16 grandchildren, Ian Vacek, Caleb Costephens, Meritt Vacek, Allison Vacek, Evelynn Costephens, Mara Vacek, Alyssa Vacek, Elizabeth Vance, Sophia Vacek, Cole O’Neal, Kayleigh Vance, Gwendolyn O’Neal, James Vacek, Gabriella O’Neal, Dakota Costephens and one on-the-way, baby Vacek. Also surviving are his siblings, Roger (Carolyn) Vacek, Robert Vacek, Marjorie Nowak, James (Debbie) Vacek, Jane (Stephen) Dennison; mother-in-law, Mary Jaskowiak; sisters in-law, Rita Vacek, Mary Kay Vacek; brothers in-law, Larry (Trudy) Jaskowiak, Michael (Linda) Jaskowiak, Dale (Karen) Jaskowiak and Mark (Michelle) Jaskowiak; many other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Ernest Jaskowiak; his siblings, Virgil Vacek, Chris Vacek, infant sister, Julie Vacek; brother-in-law, Clarence Nowak.
