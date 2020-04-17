April 14, 2020
Theodore “Ted” H. Lemke, 89, of St. Cloud died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. A private family service will be held at the cemetery and a public memorial service will be at a later date.
Theodore Herbert Lemke, the son of August and Marie (Koerner) Lemke, was born May 16, 1930, in Litchfield. He grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School. Bud, a nickname given to him from his father, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He was medically discharged and eventually returned to Minnesota. In the late 1950’s he was transferred to the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Bud was shy at first around new people but once he got to know you, he was very friendly and enjoyed your company. He was a loving uncle and loved a good joke. He enjoyed working out at the gym, and was an avid newspaper reader. He received the Independent Review and kept up on the current events of local and state news.
Bud is survived by his nieces and nephews, Steve Sultany, Gary Sultany, Dennis Sultany, Patti Stenger, Donna Stenger, John Stenger and Shirley Nissen. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; and sisters, Dorothy Desens, Byrdie Sultany and Rose Stenger.
