Aug. 19, 2022
Ted Loftness, 65, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by loving family and friends. A private service was held.
Ted was born to Orville and Marilyn Loftness in 1956, and grew up in Gibbon. He graduated from St. Olaf College in 1979 and married Mary Hertsgaard, whom he met while both worked summers at the Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji.
Ted graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1983 and completed a residency in Internal Medicine through the University of Minnesota. He was also a chief resident at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.
He began his career as an internist in Litchfield in 1987. After practicing for a number of years he transitioned into various healthcare leadership roles and completed his career as Vice President and medical director at Medica.
All who knew Ted could feel his passion for helping others navigate health challenges. Family and friends have numerous stories to tell about how Ted had saved their life, or the life of a loved one.
Ted loved sharing his hobbies and interests with his family and friends. Whether it was tailgating at a Gopher game, golfing, hunting, or fishing in Canada, he was always up for fun and tall tales. His greatest love though was his family.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; daughter Siri (Shaun), daughter Maren (Michael); grandsons, Teddy, Peder, and Calvin; siblings, Greg, Paul and Mary.