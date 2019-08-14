Aug. 9, 2019
Theodore “Ted” Traxler, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Aug. 9, at his home in Hutchinson. A memorial service was Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends was prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Musical selections were “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Urn bearers were Ted’s grandchildren, Matthew Traxler, Joshua Traxler, Lindsay Calderon and Kayla Kurtzweg. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Theodore John Traxler was born Feb. 21, 1939, at home on the family farm in Le Center, Minnesota. He was the son of Joseph August and Rose Marie (White) Traxler. Ted was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. Ted received his elementary education in his home area and was a graduate of Cleveland High School Class of 1958. He furthered his education and earned his degree in electronics at Mankato Area Vocational Technical Institute.
Ted joined the United States Army Reserves and served his country from 1956 until 1964, when he was honorably discharged. Ted proudly shared stories of these times and would still recite his service number ER17462217.
On Sept. 29, 1962, Ted was united in marriage to Sandra Anne Keinz, at a country church in Marysburg Township in Blue Earth County. Their marriage was blessed with four children, twin sons Joseph and John, daughter Connie and son Jeffrey. The Traxler family resided in rural Hutchinson and farmed 70 acres, until building their current home within the City of Hutchinson.
Ted and Sandy shared 56 years of marriage.
Ted was employed as an electronic technician at 3M in Hutchinson and retired in 1997 after 35 years of service. Ted was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Traveling in his truck and camper was Ted’s favorite activity, with his family in younger years; Sandy always by his side other than one solo trip he made to Seattle, Washington, in 2015 to see the Space Needle! He always set up his satellite receiver so everyone could watch the Twins around the campfire. Ted looked forward to his annual fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. He loved tending to his apple and plum trees, raspberries and tomato plants. The true giver in him liked to share his produce. Ted was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed making family smile with his furniture as gifts. He loved playing games on his computer and reading on the internet. Ted especially cherished the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an honest family man.
His family will dearly miss his smile, gentle advice and generous ways. Blessed be his memory.
Ted is survived by his wife Sandy Traxler; twin sons, Joseph Traxler and wife Debbie and John Traxler and wife Patty; daughter Connie Kurtzweg and husband Kurt; son Jeffrey Traxler; grandchildren, Mathew Traxler and wife Leah, Joshua Traxler and wife Melissa, Lindsay Calderon and husband Alex and Kayla Kurtzweg and fiancé Samuel Ruppert; great-grandchildren, Samuel Traxler, Claire Traxler, Jackson Traxler, Colton Traxler, Gabe Calderon and Logan Calderon; sisters, Ramona Rosemeier, Joan Black, Rosemary Wondra and Patsy Bell; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents Joseph August and Rose Marie Traxler; and siblings, Catherine Hauch, Rita Queen, Thomas Traxler and Herbie Traxler in infancy.
The family of Ted Traxler sincerely appreciates the prayers, thoughts and kind gestures you have extended.
No individual acknowledgements will be sent.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.