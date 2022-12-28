Dec. 14, 2022
Theodore Frank Verhey, 85, of Cokato, passed away Dec. 14, peacefully in his sleep. Funeral arrangements to be scheduled at a later time, in the spring or summer.
Ted was born in Browerville, Aug. 1, 1937, to Theodore and Mary Verhey. Ted graduated from Browerville High School in 1955. After high school he entered the military where he served four years as a radar repairman. He was married to Juanita Verhey (Groshens) Oct. 28, 1961. Together they had six children: Tim, Dom, Gail, Jenny, Sue, and JJ. Ted and Nita settled in Dassel, where Ted ran a construction company building pole barns throughout central Minnesota. He was a proud member of the Dassel Fire Department for over 20 years as well as a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Ted was known for his hard-working spirit and generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need, whether it be a cup of coffee or, if they looked like they knew how to use a hammer, a job offer. Throughout life and in his later years Ted was a voracious reader, a master of puzzles, crosswords and anything that challenged his mind. Ted will be remembered by all those close to him for his hard-working spirit and inquisitive nature.
Ted is survived by his wife Juanita; children, Timothy (Sue) Sarver-Verhey, Dominic (Andrea) Verhey, Gail Schulte, Jennifer (Brian) Wulff, Susan Verhey, and Jeremiah (Jennah) Verhey; grandchildren, Nicholas (Merideth) Schulte, Michael Schulte, Caitlin Schulte, Riley Schulte, Abigail Sarver-Verhey, Jacob Sarver-Verhey, Noah Wulff, Jenavieve Verhey, Simon Wulff, Jasper Verhey, and Jorjah Verhey; great-grandchildren, August Schulte and Hayes Schulte; sisters, Ardella Vacarro, Marcella Sadd, Loretta Meowes, JoAnn Verhey, Patricia Reed; brother Richard Verhey; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by Theodore and Mary Verhey; Janelda Nistler, Irene Thompson, Myron Verhey, and Raymond Verhey.