Oct. 2, 2022
Thomas Stanley Chrast, 68, of Glencoe passed away on Oct. 2, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe (1820 Knight Ave N.). Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A celebration of Tom's life will follow the funeral service at "Tom's office" (Neisen's Bar and Grill) at 300 Doran's Street in Biscay from 12:30-3 p.m. A private burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on a future date.
Tom was born on Sept. 4, 1954 in Cokato. In 1965, Tom moved to Silver Lake where they grew up. Tom graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1972.
After high school, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served for three years, primarily in Germany. He was Honorably Discharged in 1975. Upon returning to Minnesota, Tom began working with the United States Postal Service where he worked until his retirement in 2009. During retirement, Tom has worked part time at Cub Foods in Shorewood and most recently at Lester Building Systems in Lester Prairie. Tom was an organ donor and his corneas and tissue were able to be used.
Tom enjoyed bowling, golf, throwing horseshoes and driving in demolition derbies. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife.
Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joanne; stepdaughter Jennifer (Joshua) Hoover; grandchildren, Braeden Hoover and Kathryn Hoover; siblings, sister Charlotte (Gary) Gatz, sister Lori Witte, brother Randy (Cindy) Chrast; sister in-law Roxie Chrast; and a large extended family.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother Dolores Chrast; his father Stanley Chrast; his brother Loren Chrast; his mother in-law Margaret Reiners; his father in-law Frederick Reiners; his niece Alison Reiners; and his godson Jacob Reiners.
The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia, Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, and the Allina Health Hospice Care in Hutchinson, for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's honor to Allina Health Hospice and Palliative Care Hutchinson/Glencoe, 211 Freemont Ave SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350-3116.
Tom's family would also like to thank everybody for their love, prayers and support.