July 8, 2020
Thomas J. Kleis, 54, of Sauk Rapids, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A private family service will be held with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital.
Thomas Joseph Kleis, the son of Mathais and Rita (Sieg) Kleis was born on Feb. 18, 1966, in Litchfield. Thomas grew up in Litchfield, where he graduated from high school in 1984. He joined the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1988. During this time he was a heavy equipment mechanic and served in Okinawa, Japan, South Korea, Camp Pendleton, California, and Camp Linguine, South Carolina. He worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud from 1988 to 2001 and graduated from St. Cloud University as a nontraditional student; earning his Bachelor degree in business with a minor in economics. He also drove transit bus and worked for his brother, Dave at Driving Academy. He lived in St. Cloud for more than 20 years; spent six months in Australia and lived in Portland, Oregon, from 2007 to 2019 where he worked for Trimet Public Transit and was awarded the Master Operator title. He moved back to Minnesota in 2019. He loved Vancouver, traveling, hiking and walking outdoors. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. We all will miss your smiling face, quick wit, your joking around and humor.
He is survived by his brothers, Gary (Priscilla) Kleis and their sons Joel (John) and Paul, Dave Kleis, who is Mayor of St. Cloud; sisters Joyce Schreiner and her children Jesse (Mary) and Jesse’s daughter Caitlin, Laurie (Jim) Smith, Joan (Bill) Hammond and their son Mike, Barb (Wes) Hopp and their son, Brandon (Amanda) and daughter Breann (Mike) and their children Kaden and Chloe, Linda (Dave) Bahr and their children Jarred, Steve (Middy), Willard, Everett, and Jamie, Mary (Klay) Carlson and their children Parker and Jennifer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John ‘Matt Jr’; brother-in-law Bill.
