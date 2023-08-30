Aug. 25, 2023
Thomas J. Kuttner, 63, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Stewart, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Aug. 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Eulogist was Angela Thorson. Lector was Terry Maiers. Pianist was Amanda Hendrickson. Song leaders were, Mark Maiers, Carol Maiers, Tom Maiers and Amy Hollan. Musical selections were, “Here I Am Lord”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “How Great Thou Art”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “Amazing Grace” and “Song of Farewell". Eucharistic Minister was Karen Maiers. Gift bearers were, Jennifer Jacobson, Melissa Hoertner, Michelle Liebert. Casket bearers were his nephews, Steve Kuttner, Richie Kuttner, Brett Kuttner, Brian Prow, Ryan Kuttner and cousin, Bob Kuttner.
Thomas John Kuttner was born on Dec. 2, 1959, in Glencoe. He was the son of Frank and Frances (Forcier) Kuttner. As a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, Thomas was baptized as an infant and received First Holy Communion.
Tom resided with his parents in Stewart. In 1980, he moved to the High Island Creek Residence in Arlington. In 2020, Tom moved to The Lutheran Home Hope Residence in Belle Plaine.
Thomas was employed at Sibley County Development Achievement Center (DAC) in Arlington doing a variety of jobs. He also worked several part time jobs around the city of Arlington. He retired in 2020.
Tom participated in several Special Olympics over the years. The number of medals illustrates his many achievements. As many people know, Tom was a HUGE Vikings fan! He attended a couple Vikings games, and several training camps, as recently as three weeks ago. To honor Tom, Vikings jerseys are being worn by his pallbearers. Fishing, bowling, and going to summer camp were Tom’s favorite hobbies. His unwavering love for food, family and traveling brought him so many joyful moments and cherished memories. Tom especially enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his friends.
Tom was a man of few words, but he spoke volumes with his eyes and contagious smile, each expression worth a million words.
Tom peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, at the age of 63.
Blessed be his memory.
Thomas is survived by his siblings, Dick Kuttner and his wife, Diane of Hutchinson, Barb Prow and her special friend, Joe of Hastings, Jim Kuttner of Denver, Colorado, Paul Kuttner and his wife, Judy of Austin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Kuttner; sister, Mary Kuttner; brother-in-law, Ron Prow; and great nephew, Matthew Kuttner.
