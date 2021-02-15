Feb. 4, 2021
Thomas Weyde Leaf, 60, died Feb. 4. Services will be held at a later date.
Thomas Weyde Leaf was born Nov. 29, 1960, in Clarion, Iowa, the son of Ron Leaf and Bette Weyde Leaf Eckman. He started grade school in Clarion, but moved to Litchfield in second grade. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1979.
Tom worked at First District Association for many years, starting as a young boy mowing the lawn, and later working in the parts room and the cheese plant.
In 1989, he and a friend, Bonita Rasmussen, boarded the Amtrak train and went to Arizona to visit a friend. They continued on by train and ended up together in Oregon where Bonnie had been living. They lived in Oregon for five years and had wonderful times exploring the Oregon desert, forest, mountains and beaches.
In 2001, Tom and Bonnie were married while on a trip to Arizona. They were blessed with the birth of their son, Henry, who was born in November of that year.
Tom and Bonnie were able to buy her parents' farm south of Manannah in 2002. They later completely gutted and renovated the 100-plus-year-old farmhouse with the help of family, friends and professional craftsmen.
Tom was quick witted and could be very funny. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He was a great cook and made many meals of fresh crab he caught on the Oregon coast. He made incredible prime rib roasts with Yorkshire pudding. He liked smoking meats and made many smoked turkeys, fish, ribs and sausages in the smoker he created from an old 1950s refrigerator hooked up to a little wood stove that he and a friend had made.
Tom is survived by his son Carl Henry Leaf; father, Carl Ron Leaf; and step-mom Leslie Leaf; brother Carl Randy Leaf; and sister Lori Leaf; his ex-wife Bonita Leaf; and many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Weyde Leaf Eckman; sister Michele Leaf; and his grandparents, Carl Henry and Levetta Leaf and William and Providence Weyde.
