June 24, 2023
Thomas D. Miller, 72, of Grove City passed away peacefully Satursday at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after receiving serious internal injuries from a fall. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Paynesville Evangelical Free Church near Paynesville. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Burr Oak Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 10, 1950, to David and Susana (Herschberger) Miller in Kokomo, Indiana. He was a faithful member and supporter of Believers Fellowship Church. He had a heart for missions and enjoyed a trip to Ukraine for a work project and to see firsthand the CAM Mission.
In his early years he helped with the family farm and with many neighbors in the area. He served at a nursing home in Three Rivers, Michigan, where he made lifelong friends. He worked at Grove City Elevator, Anderson Crane in Litchfield and installed equipment for Gillis Ag Systems.
He enjoyed farming, auctions and visiting with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. For being the favorite uncle that passed out gummi bears and the man that gave Smarties to children after church.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Leonard Yoder and Samuel Miller; two great-nieces, Krista Miller and Abigail Burkholder; and one great-nephew, Jordan Miller.
Thomas is survived by his siblings, Neoma (Jerry) Miller of Eden Valley, Mose (Mary) Miller of Crossville, Tennessee, Levi (SarahMae) Miller of Bloomfield, Indiana, Homer (MaryAnn) Miller of Millersburg, Ohio, Sara Miller of Litchfield, Anna (Marcus) Yoder of Grove City, Jesse Miller of Grove City, Nancy (Steve) Stoll of Oden, Indiana, David Jr. (Esther) Miller of Lexington, Indiana, Earl (Trish) Miller of Crosshill, South Carolina, Glen (Laura) Miller of London, Ohio and Mary (Tim) Edmonson of Annandale; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nephews.
The family wishes to thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville.