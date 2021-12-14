Dec. 8, 2021
Thomas E. Pohlen, 76, of Excelsior, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Interment will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Clergy officiating is The Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Song leader is Bobbi Ludewig. Congregational hymns are, “Here I Am, Lord”, “Silent Night”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “O Loving God” and “Amazing Grace”.
Thomas Edward Pohlen was born on Apr. 8, 1945, in Sheldon, Iowa. He was the son of Pete and Doris (O’Donnell) Pohlen. Tom was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sheldon, Iowa. He received his education in Sheldon, and was a graduate with the Sheldon High School class of 1963. He furthered his education at the University of Iowa, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry. Tom then went to the University of Illinois to obtain his Master’s Degree in Chemistry.
On June 17, 1967, Tom was united in marriage to Carolyn Dolieslager at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sheldon, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with three children, Michael, Katherine and John. Tom and Carolyn resided in St. Paul, and later moved to Hutchinson, in 1973. They shared 47 years of marriage, prior to the passing of Carolyn in 2014.
Tom was employed as a quality engineer with Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. Following his retirement from 3M, he taught Chemistry at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson. Tom was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Tom was very “academic” and enjoyed studying mathematics and chemistry, and playing chess. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Tom passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior, at the age of 76 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Tom is survived by his children, Michael Edward Pohlen of Minnetonka, Katherine Anne Pohlen of Minneapolis, John Matthew Pohlen of St. Paul; grandchildren, Danielle Pohlen, Samantha Pohlen, Cameron Pohlen, Lilah Pohlen; many other relatives and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Doris Pohlen; wife Carolyn Pohlen; sister Alice File; brother George Pohlen.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the Mass.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.