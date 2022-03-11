March 4, 2022
Thomas Duane Stafford, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away March 4 at Hutchinson Health. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Gail Lehn. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were, “Be Not Afraid”, “Ave Maria”, “In Christ Alone”, “Amazing Grace”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art”. Casket bearers were his grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Zack Stafford, Jeff McKay, Dan McKay, Patrick McKay, Matthew Stafford, Marie Morales, Mitchell Stafford.
He was born on May 20, 1934, in Cosmos, the son of James and Bessie (Mayes) Stafford. Tom was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Litchfield, and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School class of 1952.
Tom entered the United States Army on April 22, 1957, in Minneapolis, and served his country during peacetime. He received an honorable discharge on April 15, 1959, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of Private First Class E3.
On Feb. 23, 1957, Tom married Delores Egan at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. This marriage was blessed with four children, Susan, Karen, Thomas, and Joseph. Tom and Delores resided in Eden Valley for a few years until they moved, in 1963, to Hutchinson, where they raised their family. They shared 65 years of marriage.
Tom was employed at Conventional Homes in Litchfield. He began employment at 3M Hutchinson in 1959 and retired on June 1, 1993, as an injection molding supervisor after 34 years.
Tom was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Ducks Unlimited, Gopher Campfire, Knights of Columbus, 3M Quarter Century Club, and 3M Cares Group.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting waterfowl, grouse and deer, snowmobiling, building small model airplanes, volunteering, and woodworking. His happy place was at the cabin up north surrounded by his family. Tom was always working on a project. He cherished the time spent with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Delores Stafford, of Hutchinson; children, Susan (Doug) Johnson of Hutchinson, Karen (Jim) McKay of Hutchinson, Thomas (Jeanne) Stafford of Eagan, Joseph (Kay) Stafford of Farmington; grandchildren, Andrew (fiancé Toni Johnson) Johnson, Jeff (Amy) McKay, Dan (Sarah) McKay, Patrick McKay, Matthew (Hannah) Stafford, Marie (Irving) Morales, Mitchell Stafford, Zack Stafford, Jacob (Julia) Bergh; great-grandchildren, Jayden McKay, Jayce McKay, Leo Morales, Zinnia Morales, Ximena Morales, Addison Stafford; sisters-in-law, Kathy Egan, Patty (Jon) Kummet; many other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie Stafford; sister Nora Stafford; parents-in-law, Philip and Agnes Egan; brother-in-law Jim Egan; half-brothers, Albert Stafford, Lyman Stafford, Ceward Farmer, and Donald Farmer; half-sisters, Lora Hanke, Lulu Bristol, Elva Carter, Kathryn Bartels, Wilma Moreman, Mary Anders, and Maxine Richards.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.