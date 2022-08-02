July 25, 2022
Thomas "Tom" Buresh, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends was Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Family memorial service will be at a later date.
Thomas "Tom" John Buresh was born on June 26, 1958, to Leonard and Anna Marie Buresh in Dickinson, North Dakota. He was the fifth in the family of seven. Tom attended Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute and obtained his degree in sales marketing and management of occupational proficiency.
Tom spent his early years in Dickinson and moved with his family to Bemidji, Harvey, North Dakota, and Hutchinson.
Tom was employed by 3M and was just one year away from retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom was an avid reader. He loved puzzle books, puzzles (when on vacation), travel and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and friends.
Tom passed and went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 25, 2022, after a short illness, at the age of 64.
Blessed be his memory.
Tom is survived by his children, Tyler and Nicole; mother, Anna Marie Buresh of Florissant, Missouri; sisters, Teresa (Robert) Jercinovic of Florissant, Missouri, Sharon Schulte of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Alice Fisher of Thief River Falls; brothers, Robert (Deborah) Buresh of Thief River Falls, Ronald (Diane) Buresh of South Point, Ohio, Mark (Lori) Buresh of Wylie, Texas; uncles, David (Geri) Buresh of Litchfield, Edward (Pat) Schmidt of Dickinson, North Dakota, Tony Wolf of Dickinson, North Dakota, Leo (Margaret) Schmidt of San Jose, California; aunts, Sister Emma Buresh SSND of Mankato, Lena (Dean) Oberlander of Gillette, Wyoming, Edna (Bob) Privratsky of South Heart, North Dakota, Kathy Schmidt of Belfield, North Dakota, Leona Godlevsky of Dickinson, North Dakota, Jean Schmidt of Dickinson, North Dakota, Regina Schmidt of Dickinson, North Dakota; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Buresh; grandparents, Louis and Agnes (Jirges) Buresh, John and Pauline (Miller) Schmidt; niece, Loretta Buresh; great niece, Moraine Buresh; uncles, the Rev. Vitus Buresh, OSB, Norbert Quintus, Clarence Wilhelm, Frank Schmidt, John Schmidt, George Schmidt, David Schmidt, Eugene Brinster, Albert Godlevsky; aunts, Veronica (Buresh) Quintus, Bernice (Buresh) Wilhelm, Rose (Schmidt) Wolf, Betty (Schmidt) Brinster, infant Alice Schmidt; cousins, Gary Quintus, David Wolf, Edward Brinster, Clyde Brinster, Gordon Brinster.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the American Heart Association.
