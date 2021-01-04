Jan. 4, 2021
Thomas (Tom) Wimmer, 75, of Dassel, passed away on Jan. 4t, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. A celebration-of-life will be held at a later date.
Tom was born Jan. 26, 1945 at Litchfield Hospital. He grew up on Lake Washington.
He worked his whole life as a carpenter in the Twin Cities, and then moved back to Dassel in 1980 where he started his own company, Wimmer Brothers’ Builders, which was in business until Tom’s retirement in 2017.
In 1967, he met his wife, Gayle, and they were married in 1968, and raised one daughter, Georgia.
Tom enjoyed time on Lake Washington (especially ice-fishing), buying, building, and selling street rods (or anything he could get his hands on), and most-of-all, time with his two grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gayle; daughter Georgia (Kelly Borchardt); grandsons, Skylar and Treyton Borchardt; brothers, Bill, and Leonard (Swede); and sister Margie Pfel; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Ludvina; brothers, Pete, Vernon, Victor, Chuck, and Frank; sisters, Lorraine, Theresa, and Marion.