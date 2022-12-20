Dec. 11, 2022
Timothy J. Hansen, 36, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 11, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, surrounded by his family after complications from cardiac arrest. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Tim was a great kid with a big heart who touched everyone he met. His smart, witty, full of life caricature was a joy to all. Tim was always willing to help and eager to please and loved entertaining children, especially his nieces and nephews who were always excited to see him. Tim’s passing leaves a hole in our hearts and will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Tim is survived by his mother Nanette Peterson of Silver Lake; father Ben (Doreen) Hansen of Cosmos; grandmother Ann Bush of Hutchinson; sister Melissa Enstad with partner Aaron Jergens; and brother Steven Hansen of Hutchinson; seven aunts and uncles; dozens of cousins; three nieces and two nephews.
Tim is preceded in death by his grandpa Marion “Marty” Bush of Hutchinson; grandparents, Stafford and Loretta (Landy) Hansen of Spring Valley.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.