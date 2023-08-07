July 24, 2023
Timothy J. Sanken Sr., 76, husband of Cheryl, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, July 24, at his home in Hutchinson. Celebration of life was Saturday, Aug. 5, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Ripley Cemetery in Little Falls, at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Shannon Watts; "The Lord's Prayer". Congregational hymns were, "In The Garden", "How Great Thou Art" and "Blessed Assurance". Eulogists were Jim Loscheider, Kirk Milhoan, Tim Sanken Jr., Jacob Sanken. Urn bearer was Tim Sanken Jr. Taps by Matt Radke.
Timothy John Sanken Sr. (Tim) was born on April 17,1947, in Glencoe, to Harold and Lorraine Sanken. He was baptized on April 30, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, by the Rev. Gerhard Schmidt and later confirmed his faith in Christ as a youth at Main Street (Faith) Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, by the Rev. J. E. Anderson.
Tim graduated from Brownton High School in 1965. He later earned his Bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, and his Master in Military Arts & Science degree in 1987 from the US Army University's Command and General Staff College.
In Jan. 1966, Tim began his military service by joining the Minnesota Army National Guard. In 1972, he attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Ft. Benning, Georgia and was commissioned as 2LT. Tim was honored to serve in various leadership roles through his military career including at Company, Battalion, and Regiment levels. His leadership culminated in his induction into the OCS Hall of Fame in Ft. Moore, Georgia. Tim retired as a Colonel from the Minnesota Army National Guard in April 2001.
In Jan. 1969, he began working at 3M in Hutchinson. He subsequently worked at 3M Corporate Headquarters in St. Paul, returned to Hutchinson, and retired from 3M in New Ulm, in 2005 as a supply chain manager.
On July 11, 1970, Tim and Cheryl Jensen were united in marriage at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson by the Rev. David Natwick. They resided in rural Brownton until moving to Hutchinson in 2005. Their family was blessed with four children, Tim Jr., Andrew, Jacob, and Melissa.
Tim led an active retirement. In addition to being an active member and leader of his church and community, he was employed as a funeral assistant, hospice volunteer, and delivered for Meals on Wheels. Never one to sit still, Tim was also a volunteer courier for "Be the Match", delivering bone marrow and stem cells worldwide for human transplant for almost nine years.
In 2004, Tim became a volunteer with "For Hearts and Souls", a non-denominational Christian organization of doctors and other health care professionals who travel to developing countries to screen children for congenital heart defects and facilitate surgical repairs where possible, while sharing the good news of Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. He traveled to Mongolia ten times and Kurdistan 14 times on these missions, developing many cherished and lasting friendships.
Tim was thankful for recognition he received at 3M, in the Military, for his volunteerism, and by the Hutchinson Jaycees for naming him Mr. Hutchinson 2021.
Tim was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Sanken; parents, Lorraine (Zimmerman) and Harold Sanken.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl R. Sanken; their children, Tim Jr. and his wife Sara, Jacob Sanken and his wife Melissa, and Melissa Sanken and her friend Nathan. He is also survived by grandchildren, Parker and his wife Jessica, Carter, Alexis, Isabelle, Ashley, Emily, and Travis; siblings Adah (Jim) Loscheider, Christine Sanken, Mark (Cheryl) Sanken, Joy (Pete) Larson, and John (Kathy) Sanken.
Memorials preferred to the For Hearts and Souls Organization. This was an organization Tim has worked with since 2004, traveling to Mongolia and most recently, Kurdistan. All donations received will be dedicated to the Kurdistan mission in Tim's honor. To donate please visit https://forheartsandsouls.org/contact/
